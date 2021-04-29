China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

