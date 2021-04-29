China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

