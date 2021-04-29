China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Up 268.8% in April

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the March 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CGA traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 361,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($6.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

