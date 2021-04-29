China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Up 268.8% in April

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the March 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CGA traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 361,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($6.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

