China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Everbright Environment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

