Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.96.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $479,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 3,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $765.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

