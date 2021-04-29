Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

HSY stock opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

