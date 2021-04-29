Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,797 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.