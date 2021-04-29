Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.94 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.22 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

