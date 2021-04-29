Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $345.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

