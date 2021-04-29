Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

