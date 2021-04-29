Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $513.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.51. The company has a market cap of $245.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $335.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

