Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.08.

Shares of GNRC traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.40. 52,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,770. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

