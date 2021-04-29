Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 159,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,130. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

