Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 4,045 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,342. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.