Chemung Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CHMG opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

