Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $496.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The figures improved year over year as well. Solid revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging on solid branch residential revenue growth. Expansion of gross margins buoys optimism as well. Chemed exited the first quarter of 2021 will no long-term debt, which is again a positive. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues, primarily due to a reduction in days-of-care during the reported quarter, was concerning. Continued adverse impacts on referrals from senior housing are discouraging too. Rising operating expenses and contraction of operating margin are concerns. Reimbursement hampering top-line growth, business seasonality and a tough competitive landscape are other headwinds. Overall, in the past six months, Chemed has underperformed its industry.”

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHE stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.63. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,252. Chemed has a 1-year low of $411.81 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

