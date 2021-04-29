Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.