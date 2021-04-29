Chain Guardians Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.45 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003206 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $20.46 million and $3.45 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars.

