CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.50 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$112.31.

GIB.A traded up C$2.76 on Thursday, reaching C$109.76. The company had a trading volume of 201,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$104.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

