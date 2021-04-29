CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

CGI stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $87.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

