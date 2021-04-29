CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,713. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $87.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

