CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.
GIB stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $87.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
