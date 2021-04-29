CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

GIB stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $87.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

