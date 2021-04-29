CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.60

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €135.60 ($159.53) and last traded at €130.40 ($153.41), with a volume of 9688 shares. The stock had previously closed at €135.40 ($159.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWC shares. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

