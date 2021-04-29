CertiK (CTK) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00004572 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $108.91 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00280880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01117953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00712441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,382.09 or 0.99964161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,037,564 coins and its circulating supply is 44,604,019 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

