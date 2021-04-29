Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.