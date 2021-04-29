Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cerecor
Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
