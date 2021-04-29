Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Century Communities reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $66.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Century Communities has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $68.93.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

