CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.07. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $117.37 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

