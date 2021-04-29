CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 28,331 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.