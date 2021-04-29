CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

AEP stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

