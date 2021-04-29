CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 69.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

