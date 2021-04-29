CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $489.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.33 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

