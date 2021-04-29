CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.