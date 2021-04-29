CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $255.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.