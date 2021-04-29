Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in April

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Central Securities news, Director Simms C. Browning acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Securities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

CET traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. 60,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

