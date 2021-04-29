Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

