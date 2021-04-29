Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.1-122.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.82 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

CNC traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.59. 5,715,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,850. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

