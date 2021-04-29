Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,129,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

