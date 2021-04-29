Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.18

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 6580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. State Street Corp bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

