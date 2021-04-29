CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 20,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,235,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

