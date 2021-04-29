CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.20. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CCOM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

