CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $761.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBTX. Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

