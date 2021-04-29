Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CATY stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

