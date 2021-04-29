Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.41. 287,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

