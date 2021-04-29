Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.75 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 1,648,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,107. The firm has a market cap of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.