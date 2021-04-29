Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $984,331.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,399. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -404.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

