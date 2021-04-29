Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of CASY opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average is $194.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $225.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

