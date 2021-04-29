Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

