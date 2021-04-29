Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $18.6-19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.87.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

