Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 7.4%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.34. 5,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

