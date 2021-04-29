Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

